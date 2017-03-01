  1. Culture
Accountants blamed for Oscars Best Picture mix-up 'won't work at ceremony again'

Presenters announced La La Land as Best Picture winner, when Moonlight had actually been awarded the prize

The two accountants blamed for the Oscars Best Picture mix up will not work at the event again, the Film Academy president has said.

It is the first time Cheryl Boone Isaacs has spoken about the gaffe; one of the most embarrassing incidents in the Oscars 89-year history

Brian Cullinan, who was working alongside his PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) colleague Martha Ruiz, mistakenly gave the wrong envelope to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Jimmy Kimmel explains what actually happened during the Oscars screw up

Ms Boone Isaacs told the AP the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC remains under review. 

She blamed the error on Mr Cullinan being distracted with events backstage. 

The presenters announced La La Land as Best Picture winner, when Moonlight had actually been awarded the prize.

Photos published by Variety appear to show Mr Cullinan mixing up envelopes before the Best Picture was announced, and also fiddling on his phone.

Earlier this week, PWC chairman Tim Ryan told the magazine: “He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake.

“While I am concerned I hope we will be judged on how quickly we reacted and owned up to the issue.”

