The two accountants blamed for the Oscars Best Picture mix up will not work at the event again, the Film Academy president has said.
It is the first time Cheryl Boone Isaacs has spoken about the gaffe; one of the most embarrassing incidents in the Oscars 89-year history.
Brian Cullinan, who was working alongside his PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) colleague Martha Ruiz, mistakenly gave the wrong envelope to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.
Ms Boone Isaacs told the AP the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC remains under review.
She blamed the error on Mr Cullinan being distracted with events backstage.
The presenters announced La La Land as Best Picture winner, when Moonlight had actually been awarded the prize.
Photos published by Variety appear to show Mr Cullinan mixing up envelopes before the Best Picture was announced, and also fiddling on his phone.
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/24
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/24
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/24
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/24
Ruth Negga
Reuters
-
5/24
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/24
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/24
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/24
Riz Ahmed
-
9/24
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/24
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/24
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
12/24
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
13/24
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/24
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
15/24
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
16/24
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
17/24
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
18/24
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
19/24
Chris Evans
-
20/24
Brie Larson
-
21/24
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
22/24
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
23/24
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
24/24
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
Earlier this week, PWC chairman Tim Ryan told the magazine: “He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake.
“While I am concerned I hope we will be judged on how quickly we reacted and owned up to the issue.”
- More about:
- Oscars
- La La Land
- Moonlight