The two accountants blamed for the Oscars Best Picture mix up will not work at the event again, the Film Academy president has said.

It is the first time Cheryl Boone Isaacs has spoken about the gaffe; one of the most embarrassing incidents in the Oscars 89-year history.

Brian Cullinan, who was working alongside his PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) colleague Martha Ruiz, mistakenly gave the wrong envelope to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Jimmy Kimmel explains what actually happened during the Oscars screw up

Ms Boone Isaacs told the AP the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC remains under review.

She blamed the error on Mr Cullinan being distracted with events backstage.

The presenters announced La La Land as Best Picture winner, when Moonlight had actually been awarded the prize.

Photos published by Variety appear to show Mr Cullinan mixing up envelopes before the Best Picture was announced, and also fiddling on his phone.

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







24 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet













































1/24 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/24 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/24 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/24 Ruth Negga Reuters

5/24 Dev Patel PA

6/24 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/24 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/24 Riz Ahmed

9/24 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/24 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

12/24 Michelle Williams Getty Images

13/24 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

14/24 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

15/24 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

16/24 Viola Davis Getty Images

17/24 Charlize Theron Getty Images

18/24 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

19/24 Chris Evans

20/24 Brie Larson

21/24 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

22/24 Sofia Boutella PA

23/24 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

24/24 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images

Earlier this week, PWC chairman Tim Ryan told the magazine: “He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake.

“While I am concerned I hope we will be judged on how quickly we reacted and owned up to the issue.”