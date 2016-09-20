A few hours after the teaser trailer, Passengers has released its first full trailer, seeing Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play the best-looking couple ever fired into space.

The tone is difficult to ascertain for this one. At times it looks like a romcom, others one of those philosophical, two character dialogue trade things, and by the end its firmly in space disaster territory.

Michael Sheen looks to be a fun addition, playing a malfunctioning robot bartender (obviously). Laurence Fishburne and Andy Garcia co-star.

Here’s the official synopsis from Sony:

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are two passengers onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination. As Jim and Aurora try to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction... only to be threatened by the imminent collapse of the ship and the discovery of the truth behind why they woke up.

Directed by The Imitation Game's Morten Tyldum, Passengers appeared on 2007’s Black List of the best unfilmed scripts.

"It’s one of those stories that really grabs you and you fall in love with it," Tyldum told Entertainment Weekly of the script. "It’s very smart and funny and clever and such a page-turner I couldn’t put it down. Every 10 pages, something new happens! At the same time, it’s a very intimate movie while taking place on this epic scale."

"For me, it’s a story about what’s important to live a full life. What are the things we need as humans? It’s not afraid to entertain, but at the same time, it asks big questions about what does it mean to really feel happy. Every generation has its love story. I feel like this is it. I had to do it."

Passengers opens in UK cinemas on 23 December, US cinemas on 21 December.