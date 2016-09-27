New live-action Peter Rabbit film to star James Corden and Daisy Ridley

It's been confirmed that British chat show host James Corden will voice Peter Rabbit in a brand new live-action film about Beatrix Potter's popular literary character.

Recent reports suggesting Rose Byrne will star have been confirmed; the Australian actor will voice a character named Bea alongside other animated characters that will be voiced by Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley and The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki.

The as-of-yet-untitled film, which will be directed by Will Gluck (Easy A), has been described as “a modern interpretation centering on the rivalry between mischievous young hopper Peter Rabbit and Mr.McGregor, a senior trying to keep his rabbit-free garden.”

Not unlike 2014 sleeper hit Paddington, the film will include a combination of live-action and CG animation. Gluck is in the process of rewriting the script that was originally penned by Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day).

The Tale of Peter Rabbit was first published in 1902. Potter followed it up with 23 other stories including beloved characters Jemima Puddle-Duck, Jeremy Fisher and Mrs. Twiggy-Winkle.

Corden currently hosts popular US chat show The Late Late Show. Ridley will next be seen reprising the role of Rey in Star Wars: Episode VIII which is directed by Rian Johnson.

The Peter Rabbit film is due to be released in April 2018.