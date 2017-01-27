One of the weirdest, most ‘is this really happening’ moments of Donald Trump’s presidency came during his mini-White House tour with ABC’s David Muir, when he became fixated on a photo of his inauguration and proceeded to once again staunchly defend its attendance, gesturing about how far the crowds go back and referring to them as a “sea of love”.

The moment showed a complete disconnect from reality, so setting it to This is Spinal Tap’s infamous ‘turn it up to 11’ scene worked perfectly:

Spinal Tap audio under Trump is 😂👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/zXgKNMxWbd — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 26, 2017

As repurposing Trump video clips go, this is second only to the incredible Bad Lip Reading of the inauguration.

Trump spent essentially the first two days of his presidency talking up his inauguration, before signing a host of dramatic executive orders and tweeting whatever he saw on Fox News.