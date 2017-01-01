Following her untimely death, Star Wars fans across the world paid tribute to Carrie Fisher, the actor behind the iconic character, Princess Leia. In New Orleans, thousands took to the streets to honour Fisher, many dressed as the tough-talking princess.

Organised by the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus - who celebrate all things Star Wars - the parade saw members of the community join in merriment to celebrate Fisher’s life.

“This is a public demonstration of our love for Princess Leia,” Brooke Ethridge - a member of the Leijorettes, a dancing group made up of fans who dress like Princess Leia - told the Associated Press.

“Our first instinct was to hit the streets and parade and celebrate Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher.”

Leijorettes dancing away before Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds parade begins. pic.twitter.com/kDcAmcSB5x — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) December 30, 2016

Alongside the Leijorettes, a brass band - dressed up as various Star Wars characters - performed at the parade, with fans lining the streets, taking photos and remembering Fisher.

“I didn’t know her. But as [she was] an iconic character and as a person, a writer and a smart, funny, fantastic woman and role model, I was heartbroken and devastated,” one fan Dale Hrebrik.

Of course, it wasn’t just Fisher’s iconic role as Princes Leia that people were remembering. Fans at the event also praised her outspoken nature and mental health advocation.

Jacquelyn Ryan, who attended with her husband and two children while dressed as Leia, said: “Probably my first introduction to her was Star Wars, but she as a person was really important. Her activism, her mental health awareness, her activism for women, her unapologetic attitude about youth and beauty in Hollywood really spoke to me.”

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher







1/9 American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher Getty

2/9 American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher Getty

3/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher Getty

4/9 Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' Getty

5/9 Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds Getty

6/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty

7/9 Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Getty

8/9 A candle is seen on the star for Debbie Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

9/9 A view of a temporary star made by fans in tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

Fisher was hospitalised on the 23 December following a flight from London to New York. One day after her death, her mother - Debbie Reynolds - passed away.