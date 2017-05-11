Having announced a re-issue of OK Computer and numerous festival dates, the members of Radiohead have barely taken a break since releasing last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

Thom Yorke looks set to keep up the busy schedule, Variety revealing the singer will score the upcoming remake of Suspiria.

Yorke will follow in hefty footsteps, the 1977 Italian horror having been scored by progressive rockers Goblin, who also worked on the original Dawn of the Dead.

The remake, will be directed by Luca Guadagnino — best known for I Am Love — and stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Guadgnino said of Yorke’s position: “Thom’s art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true.

“The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

While Yorke may never have scored a film before, the singer has contributed to soundtracks, including Velvet Goldmine and the 2013 documentary The UK Gold.

Recently, Radiohead fans seemingly discover the location of OK Computer’s mysterious album artwork.