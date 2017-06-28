London's Raindance Film Festival has a proud history of helping introduce the UK to some of the biggest hitters in independent film.

In the past, they've hosted UK and global premieres for the likes of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Christopher Nolan's Memento, and Ben Wheatley'sWheatley's Down Terrace - making it a prime opportunity to spot the auteur stars of tomorrow, thanks to Raindance's focus on promoting bold and original talent.

The festival is also the largest of its kind in Europe and combines a whole wealth of cinematic genres: from feature films to documentary, short films to music videos, and even web series and virtual reality projects.

Last year's winner, Jonathan Cenzual Burley's The Shepherd, is a contemporary western set in Spain, released in UK cinemas earlier this year by Matchbox Films. The winner for Best Documentary, meanwhile, was Eric Juhola's Growing up Coy, which follows a couple fighting for the civil rights of their trans daughter in Colorado. It's currently available on Netflix.

We've got a first look at the poster for the festival, illustrated by Dave McKean, and trailer directed by Rick Darge.



The programme for the 25th Raindance Film Festival will be announced on 15 August, with the festival running from 20 September - 1 October.