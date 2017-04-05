2017's viewpoint on horror has been somewhat dominated by talk of Raw, the film that hit headlines when multiple cinema-goers reportedly passed out during the film's TIFF screening.

Yet, what's particularly tantalising about Julia Ducournau's French-Belgian cannibal film is that it far surpasses any initial inclination to land it with a "shlock" label; indeed, it's as its own director describes, "a crossover movie for sure between comedy, drama, and body horror".

The film follows Justine, whose entire family are both veterinarians and vegetarians; she arrives at veterinary school only to enter a decadent, seductive world which leads her to stray from her strict dietary principles.

However, she soon finds out there are unexpected consequences to her actions, ones that soon unveil the nature of her true self.

The film was first screened in the International Critics' Week section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival where it won the prestigious FIPRESCI prize, later winning the Sutherland Award, for the most original and imaginative first feature at the London Film Festival.



Raw hits UK cinemas 7 April.