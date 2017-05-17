It's fair to say Robert Pattinson, and Kristen Stewart for that matter, have done an incredible job of breaking out of whatever moulds their stint with Twilight may have placed on them.

Each has consistently sought out interesting, complex work by some of the world's leading filmmakers, though Pattinson's latest project is a particularly bold turn for the actor.

Looking fairly unrecognisable, almost as much as his bedraggled turn in James Gray's The Lost City of Z, he now stars in the upcoming crime thriller Good Time.

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, the film unfolds over the course of a single night in New York City, as Pattinson plays a man desperate for cash after a botched robbery sees his brother end up in jail.

Shot in luridly neon-style, Good Time features original music from both OneOhTrix Point Never and Iggy Pop. The film also stars Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Good Time premieres at this year's Cannes Festival, before hitting US cinemas 11 August. A UK release date is yet to be announced.