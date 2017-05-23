Sir Roger Moore — famous for playing the famous spy James Bond in seven film — has died at the age of 89 following a short battle with cancer.

Many fans have been praising Moore’s tenure as 007, but Moore believed himself to be only the fourth best bond.

Talking about Daniel Craig’s tenure as the infamous character in 2015, Moore said: "I believe he's an excellent Bond. He's much stronger than I am. I think he does a hell of a good job of it. He and Sean [Connery] are I think undoubtedly the best Bonds.”

Asked to clarify his positioning, Moore said: "I think a little bit behind George Lazenby, I suppose.”

Lazenby only played Bond once — 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service — and is often considered the worst iteration of Bond. Moore’s cynical sense of humour was no doubt at play.

Why Sir Roger Moore was the greatest 007







Along with Connery, Craig, Lazenby and Moore, Bond has been played by Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

Moore’s death was announced by family members on social media, a statement being issued regarding where and how the actor died.