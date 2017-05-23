Sir Rodger Moore — famous for playing the infamous spy James Bond in seven film — has died aged 89 following a short battle with cancer.

Various celebrities have paid tributes to the actor on social media, many posting pictures of the actor wearing a tuxedo as 007.

Bond author Ian Fleming's estate led tributes, writing: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Roger Moore, who brought joy to so many with his portrayal of Bond & his sterling UNICEF work."

Edgar Wright, director of Sean of the Dead, posted: “RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell.”

Russell Crowe posted: “Roger Moore, loved him. At 10 I used to try to dress like Simon Templar. My mother worked part time at the Indonesian embassy. Added intrigue to my persona.” Moore played Templar in the films The Fiction Makers and Vendetta for the Saint.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Roger Moore, who brought joy to so many with his portrayal of Bond & his sterling UNICEF work — Ian Fleming (@TheIanFleming) 23 May 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 23 May 2017 With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) 23 May 2017

Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) 23 May 2017

Thank you @sirrogermoore Every time you appeared on screen from childhood to adulthood you never failed to bring a smile to my face. pic.twitter.com/ctbqF77fFR — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) 23 May 2017

Thousands more fans have been paying tribute to the actor, who passed away in Switzerland after a "short but brave battle with cancer". He was the third actor to play James Bond following Sean Connery.

1/16 Roger Moore Chaloner Woods/Getty Images

2/16 British actor Roger Moore as Lord Brett Sinclair, whilst filming the action television series 'The Persuaders' Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Getty Images

3/16 Roger Moore and Elizabeth Taylor in 'The Last Time I Saw Paris' Rex

4/16 English actor Roger Moore on set during filming of the TV series 'The Persuaders' Hulton Archive/Getty Images

5/16 Patricia Donahue and Roger Moore in 'The Saint' ITV/Rex

6/16 Roger Moore in 'The Saint' Rex

7/16 English film and television actor Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die' Hulton Archive/Getty Images

8/16 Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995) meets American actress Barbara Bach and British actor Roger Moore at Pinewood Studios, UK Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

9/16 Roger Moore Moviestore Collection/REX

10/16 Actors Barbara Bach and Roger Moore, stars of the James Bond film 'The Spy Who Loved Me', sitting on the now-famous 'amphibious' Lotus Esprit at Pinewood House, UK, 1977 Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

11/16 Queen Elizabeth II greets Help The Aged Living Legend award winner, actor Sir Roger Moore, as compere, TV presenter Michael Parkinson, looks on at a ceremony at Windsor Castle Getty Images

12/16 Sir Jackie Stewart and Roger Moore Christian Fischer/Bongarts/Getty Images

13/16 British Oscar winner Michael Caine and actor Roger Moore after presenting a mini-coach to a children's charity in London Getty Images

14/16 Roger Moore and manager Alex Ferguson Getty Images

15/16 Roger Moore dons a Man Utd shirt before the Manchester United v Boca Juniors Unicef Benefit match at Old Trafford Getty Images

16/16 A cast of Sir Roger Moore's hands is displayed at The Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square Getty Images

Moore’s death was announced by family members on social media, a statement being issued regarding where and how the actor died.