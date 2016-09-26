With the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story impending, further details about more obscure characters from the film have been released.

Lucasfilm sent Making Star Wars the most recent information regarding four new characters, including information on each one's backstory.

First up is Moroff, a Gigoran who looks like a very hairy dog. According to the description, “Moroff seeks out combat zones to sell his brawn and firepower to anyone who might need it. The mighty Gigoran mercenary figures there’s money to be made for a towering heavy gunner.”

Moroff (Lucasfilm)

Then there’s Rebel Commando Pao, from the amphibious Drabata species. Pao is an integral part of the Rogue One team, working with Jyn Erso to intercept the Death Star plans. Apparently, when he charges into battle he screeches “Sa’Kalla!” something we’ll hopefully be hearing in the film.

Rebel Commando Pao (Lucasfilm)

Third, another breed of Stormtrooper, Scarif Stormtrooper Commander. Already we’ve seen the Deathtroopers in promotional materials wearing black armour, while the Skarif regiment - based at the top-secret Imperial Military headquarters on Scarif - wear sandy armour to blend in with the beach terrain.

Scarif Stormtrooper (Lucasfilm)

Finally, we’re introduced to the Hovertank Driver, another Stormtrooper type, this time an operative of the Empire’s arsenal of armored repulsor vehicles. The description reveals that “combat drivers are highly armoured, relying instead on the thick skin of their vehicles to protect them in the battle.”

Hovertank Driver (Lucasfilm)

Recently, two new characters from Rogue One were revealed, one being an R2D2-like droid, the other Edrio Two Tubes, sharing aesthetics with the galaxy’s most feared villain, Darth Vader.

Rogue One hits cinemas this December.