The first Star Wars prequel, Rogue One, is almost upon us, so both Disney and LucasFilm have unveiled a brand new trailer - titled "Trust" - which offers up fresh clues as to what fans can expect.

It follows a wayward band of Rebel fighters brought together for one improbable mission: steal the plans for the Death Star. These events, of course, directly link into the first scenes of A New Hope; when Princess Leia is seen concealing the plans in R2-D2 before she's captured by the Galactic Empire.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film largely centres around Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso: a criminal misfit who becomes entangled in the Rebellion's ambitious, and resolutely dangerous, schemes. Donnie Yen, Diego Luna, Jian Wen, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen and Ben Mendelsohn also star.

An international trailer released earlier this month showed off the original trilogy's villain Darth Vader, as well as hinted at the film's biggest secret.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Featurette

It was revealed earlier this week that a Boba Fett spin-off directed by Chronicle filmmaker Josh Trank was on the cusp of being announced last year.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be released in cinemas on 16 December. Here's how to get tickets for the year's most anticipated film.