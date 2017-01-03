Anthology film Rogue One was filled with several notable moments that have left Star Wars fans with plenty to discuss, chief of which was the appearance of Darth Vader,

The villain's presence in the film had been teased in the months prior to release but cinemagoers weren't left disappointed with his several scenes, one of which saw him massacre several Rebel fighters with his lightsaber.

Director Gareth Edwards has teased many behind-the-scenes aspects of some of the film's biggest moments: it turns out he wasn't the only director on set during the shooting of that climactic scene.

"We were at Pinewood, and Peter Jackson was in town. And we were like, 'oh we should get Peter along, we should try and get him to come'," Edwards explained to Empire for its latest podcast special.

He continued: "I was there, about to shoot that scene, and I thought, 'ahh, you know what, screw it', and I just wrote an email saying, ‘Peter, about to film Darth Vader if you want to come, it's happening now’, and he's like, ‘I'll be there in half an hour!’ And then he perfectly timed it, he walked in literally for that shot where it goes from darkness to the lightsaber turning on. Whatever I do in my career, whatever happens next, it's gonna be hard to top the honour of getting to direct that scene."

It's no wonder Jackson, the director of such films as Braindead, King Kong and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, jumped at the chance to see one of the most famous film characters of all time in action.

1/13 'I rebel' Straight off the bat, that instantly infamous line from Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso - "This is a rebellion, isn't it? I rebel" - is missing from the final cut. Probably a good thing, considering nobody needs Jyn's entire character motivation spelled out in quite such obvious terms.

2/13 Moody Orson Krennic This brilliantly moody shot from the film's teaser never makes it into the final cut, but there's a good chance it was never intended to, having all the hallmarks of footage deliberately shot for the trailer.

3/13 Moody Jyn Erso The same goes for this look at Jyn Erso in her Imperial disguise, which definitely has the look of a promotional shot to it.

4/13 'What will you become?' The look at Jyn's Imperial outfit coincides with the final line of a cut monologue from Saw Gerrera: "What will you become?" The confusing part here is that Saw is seen with the close-cropped hair he sports only in the prologue scenes, when Jyn is only a child. When she visits him in Jedha, his hair is much fuller and he's sporting a beard. So, was this speech somehow originally delivered to Galen Erso in a cut prologue segment? In the context of Galen's work with the Empire and his later attempts to evade them, Saw's words would make a lot more sense.

5/13 And Moody Darth Vader Potentially another promo shot, considering this was used as the very first reveal of Darth Vader in the trailers.

6/13 Krennic and Vader However, this shot also shows a cut scene between Krennic and Vader, in which the former talks about the "power we are dealing with here".

7/13 'The captain says you are a friend. I will not kill you' K-2SO has many similar lines directed to Jyn throughout the film, but they're a lot less sinister than this one.

8/13 Captured rebel pilots This shot from Jedha is missing. It doesn't exactly add anything to the story, but it's an added touch of grit which sets the tone nicely in the trailers.

9/13 'Good.' 'Good.' A cut moment between Jyn and Cassian, though it's a little hard to tell where this comes from - there's no moment where Jyn sits as co-pilot on the U-wing, since it's usually K-2SO in the seat.

10/13 Jyn faces off against a TIE fighter What's interesting is that this shot of Jyn limping across the Scarif communications tower is, of course, in the final film. It's just that the TIE fighter is entirely absent. Was this a cut moment? Was Krennic piloting that thing? Or was it even just cut into the trailer to keep audiences off the scent?

11/13 Krennic on the Scarif beaches And what about this great shot of Krennic marching amongst the dead? The set-up and lighting seem to imply he survives the initial battle without getting shot by Cassian, and is on the ground when the Death Star destroys Scarif - if that's indeed the source of the glow in the background.

12/13 Jyn and Cassian in the Scarif battle In fact, the trailer footage seems to hint at a drastically different ending, which may point to what exactly got changed during the re-shoots. We see multiple shots of Jyn and Cassian running along the Scarif beach with the Death Star plans. Considering the battle is still in full swing, it suggests the archives and the communications tower may have been separate locations in the original version.

13/13 Jyn, Cassian, and K-2SO running through Scarif base And here, again, we see Cassian, Jyn, and K-2SO running with the data plans through the Scarif base. That means the droid wasn't originally meant to die (or whatever happens to droids) defending the archive room.

Other revelations detailed by Edwards included the film's final shot featuring a character superimposed from the original trilogy, his very own cameo (he's not spilling on who he plays) and the small case of the missing opening crawl and TIE fighter glimpsed in the trailer.

Rogue One became the champion of the 2016 UK box office in the final hours of the year overtaking Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Bridget Jones's Baby.