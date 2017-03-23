Ryan Gosling explains why he giggled all through that Oscars gaffe

It's hard to know exactly how we'd all react in a situation as deeply embarrassing as what took place on the Oscars stage this year.
The 2017 Academy Awards saw presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly name La La Land the Best Picture winner - instead of real winner Moonlight - after being handed the wrong envelope, though eagle-eyed viewers soon noticed that the envelope Beatty was handed was, in fact, labelled 'Actress in a Leading Role', which itself went to La La Land's Emma Stone.
Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, who for 83 years have been in charge of keeping the secrecy around the night's winners, keep the envelopes used in the ceremony locked in two identical briefcases - featuring two identical sets of envelopes, handled by employees Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz.
PwC released a statement explaining Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up Best Actress envelope instead of Best Picture, which many have speculated was due to Cullinan being distracted tweeting.
A moment of pure panic, as ripples of shock made their way across the auditorium, though Ryan Gosling had a visibly different reaction: becoming an instant meme as he stood to the side trying to stifle a discreet giggle.
"What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt," Gosling finally said of his reaction, while attending the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas (via Entertainment Tonight). "I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head."
"And then I just heard, 'Oh Moonlight won,' and I was so relieved that I started laughing," he continued. "But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won, I know the director…I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, an incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized."
For anyone who's had a case of the inappropriate giggles- we totally understand, Gosling.
