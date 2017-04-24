Salma Hayek had viewers on tenterhooks when she candidly recounted the stress of engaging in complex detective work to find out if her husband was having an affair.

The Hollywood star spoke of how she came to think her husband François-Henri Pinault, who is a French billionaire, was taking part in some untoward deeds with a woman named Elena last week.

Launching into an anecdote on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Hayek said: “So, about a year ago he [her husband] said, ‘you know what guys, I’m going to get a dialect coach and I’m going to get rid of the accent before you who has been living in the States for like 67 years’, referring to me".

“He never mentioned it again so I thought he didn’t do it,” the actor continued.

“A couple of days ago I’m texting someone and I see his phone, and there’s this message.”

The famous men and women who aren’t afraid to speak their mind







10 show all The famous men and women who aren’t afraid to speak their mind

















1/10 Leonardo DiCaprio On climate change: 'Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.' Getty

2/10 Chrissy Teigen 'I will never stop talking about how horrible Donald Trump is. Even after he loses, I will set an alert to my phone to remind me to not stop.’ Getty

3/10 Nicki Minaj On the war on drugs and US prison system: “What it has become is not a war on drugs. It has become slavery. Or something crazier. When I see how many people are in jail, I feel like, ‘Wait a minute. Our government is aware of these statistics and thinks it’s OK’ The sentences are inhumane.” Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A+E Networks

4/10 Emily Ratajkowski 'I am not shamed or apologetic of what my body might represent to you. It’s the body I was given. I'm no less worthy of making political points about feminism or fighting for the reclaiming of female sexuality because of it.' Andrew Toth/Getty Images

5/10 Jesse Williams On racial equality: ‘Now what we've been doing is looking at the data and we know that police somehow manage to de-escalate, disarm and not kill white people every day. So what's going to happen is we are going to have equal rights and justice in our own country or we will restructure their function and ours.’ Getty

6/10 Zendaya On claiming a magazine photoshopped her: ‘Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.’ Getty

7/10 Jennifer Lawrence ‘I’m over trying to find the "adorable" way to state my opinion and still be likable! F**k that. I don't think I've ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard. It's just heard.' AFP/Getty Images

8/10 John Legend On Black Lives Matter: 'We should not have to jump through hoops to prove black people shouldn’t be shot by police during routine traffic stops. So many people work so hard to find a reason why executing a human being during a traffic stop is ok. IT’S NOT OK.' Getty

9/10 Amandla Stenberg On cultural appropriation: 'What would America be like if we loved black people as much as we loved black culture?' Getty Images

10/10 Maisie Williams On feminism: “I [also] feel like we should stop calling feminists ‘feminists’ and just start calling people who aren’t feminist ‘sexist’ – and then everyone else is just human. You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label because they’re bad.' Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Donning her very best and most seductive “other woman” voice, Hayek then proceeded to impersonate the text, saying: “Hi, this is Elena, if you want to improve your English, you have to practice, do you want to practice now?”

Hayek, who was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz in Mexico, then confessed: “I’m Mexican, you know it doesn’t go well”.

“So I was so furious and I said well obviously she’s desperate, he’s not calling her you know, should I say something? I trust him, I won’t say anything.

“Four hours later, we’re eating, I’m cool, I go hi, baby and everything is okay and then I go, who the hell is Elena!”

Despite her husband saying he had no idea who the woman was, Hayek continued to take him to task, saying: “You tell that Elena that I speak English and you can practice your English with me because she sent you a message.”

After some time, the couple finally came to the realisation that the text came from a language app he had downloaded called ELSA.

“But don’t get it because his French accent is still very strong, so ELSA doesn’t work,” Hayek concluded.