From Will Smith’s Bright to Brad Pitt’s War Machine, Netflix is pumping out high-budget movies quicker than ever before.

The latest addition to their already glistening roster is Sand Castle - starring Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman), and Logan Marshall-Green (Snowden) - the trailer for which is debuting above on The Independent. Enjoy!

Written by Chris Roessner, who was inspired by his own experiences in Iraq, Sand Castle is an ‘honest and candid depiction’ of the Second Gulf War as told from the perspective of American soldiers.

The film marks Brazilian director Fernando Coimbra second feature-length outing, the filmmaker having previously helmed A Wolf at the Door and various episodes of Narcos season one.

Glen Powell (Everybody Wants Some!!), Beau Knapp (The Nice Guys), and Neil Brown Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) also star in the film.

The official synopses reads: Set in Iraq in 2003, Sand Castle follows a group of American soldiers in the early days of the second Gulf War. Bearing witness to the heat and the horror is the inexperienced Private Matt Ocre (Nicholas Hoult), who together with several fellow soldiers is ordered to the outskirts of Baqubah to repair a water pumping station damaged by U.S. bombs. But as Ocre discovers, in an atmosphere where resentment and anger fester, trying to win the hearts and minds of the locals is a task fraught with danger. It’s here, in the streets, squares and schools that he discovers the true cost of war.

Sand Castle launches on Netflix on 21 April 2017.