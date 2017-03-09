Scarlett Johansson explains why she will never comment on her divorce

If you were hoping Scarlett Johansson would spill the beans on her divorce in an emotionally charged interview you are out of luck.

Johansson, who was named the top grossing actor of 2016, has announced she will not be commenting on her divorce from husband Romain Dauriac in any capacity.

The actor, who rose to fame for her roles in Lost in Translation and Girl With A Pearl Earring, filed for divorce in New York, where the pair live, on Tuesday. She said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and sought joint custody of their daughter Rose but is said to be keen for the child to live with her.

Johansson made it crystal clear she will not be divulging any details about the proceedings in a statement sent to news outlets.

“As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage,” she said.

“Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working mums, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same.”

Johansson and Dauriac got married in October of 2014 and had a daughter, Rose Dorothy, together that same year.

The actor announced she was opening a popcorn shop in Paris alongside Dauriac last October. Jumping on the latest food fad, the shop, which has been christened Yummy Pop, serves gourmet popcorn in an array of flavours, including everything from real Vermont cheddar to truffle, parmesan and sage.