Scarlett Johansson has addressed the celebrity photo-hacking scandal which saw her private nude photos leaked online.

The actor, whose phone was hacked in 2011, said the ordeal was “devastating” and especially “degrading” as a woman.

The 32-year-old, who was named the top grossing actor of 2016, said it was difficult having her privacy so starkly invaded. She also claimed the person who hacked into her email account impersonated her and attempted to gain access to images of others.

“It was so devastating,” she told shock jock host Howard Stern on his radio show.

“It was absolutely shocking and devastating at the time… It was such an invasion. I just felt like as a woman, I felt like it’s such a degrading and awful thing to have to go through that.”

The hacker, Christopher Chaney, was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty.

Johansson said she was one of around 50 people targeted, saying: “It feels particularly invasive when you are in the public eye and you’re like, ‘What else can I give you?’”

The actor, who rose to fame for her roles in Lost in Translation and Girl With A Pearl Earring, warned it was not difficult to find your photos stolen and leaked.

“It’s not that hard! It’s a low-level hacking thing - we’re not talking about the dark web here,” she said.

But Johansson, who recently grabbed headlines for impersonating President Donald Trump's daugher on Saturday Night Live, did not just discuss hacking during the lengthy interview. Stern also questioned the actor about her appearance on a number of occasions and repeatedly referred to her as “hot”.

Stern is arguably America’s most infamous shock jock radio host - a term for radio presenters who express opinions in a deliberately provocative or offensive way.

The controversial radio personality started the interview by saying: “Look at you let me soak you in for a second. We could spend the hour staring at each other that would be awesome.”

“I’m listening to your voice because everybody always says Scarlett Johansson has the sexiest voice”.

He then went on to joke that she must have been a “hot ten-year-old” and later called her face a “money maker”. He also pressed her about the skin-tight “beige rubber unitard” she wore in her latest film Ghost in the Shell – a Hollywood live-action adaptation based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow.

“The outfit your wearing in this movie, you might as well be naked right don’t you think,” he said. “Talk to me about nudity for a second when you did that film with Sofia Coppola and they open up on that shot with your arse in those panties.”

Johansson snapped back saying she despised the word “panties”.