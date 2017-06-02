With the planet in general terror after Donald Trump announced he's yanking the US out of the Paris Agreement, it feels strange to have that fact rubbed in by, of all things, a Sharknado movie.

In strange and (deliberate? unfortunate?) timing, Syfy has announced that the fifth instalment in the unstoppable franchise will be titled Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, with the tagline 'Make America Bait Again!'

According to Screen Crush, the film's full synopsis reads: "the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world."

"From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet."

The film's usual display of inexplicable cameos this time includes Fabio as the Pope, Tony Hawk, Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels, Margaret Cho, Charo as the Queen of England, Gilbert Gottfried, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Greg Louganis, and Tom Daley.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres on Syfy on 6 August.