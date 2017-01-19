Sir Patrick Stewart to play the poop emoji

Sir Patrick Stewart’s prolific careers has seen him play such memorable roles as Macbeth, Charles Xavier and Jean-Luc Picard, but his next performance is set to be his most transformative yet: the poop emoji.

Forgive me, he’s not actually playing the poop but emoji but a poop emoji, specifically one named Poop Daddy.

Stewart will lend his voice to The Emoji Movie, an upcoming animated 3D film centring on “a multi-expressional emoji who sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji.”

He ain’t no 🎉💩! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Other actors playing small ideograms for presumably truck loads of cash in the film include James Corden (a hand emoji), Maya Rudolph (a smiley emoji) and Broad City’s Ilana Glazer (a codebreak emoji).

Sony Pictures announced Sir Patrick’s casting on Twitter alongside a poster for his character.

The move isn’t hugely surprising, in a world where Salma Hayek has played a lesbian taco (Sausage Party) and Peter Dinklage an Angry Bird.