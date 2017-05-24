Disney's domination of 2017, portioned between Marvel movies and Star Wars, continues: up next, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Thanks to a deal between Sony Pictures and Disney, helping to integrate the third reboot of Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland's take on the character now gets his own solo film.

And it's clear Marvel are doubling-down hard on the high schooler theme here, seeing Holland's Peter Parker tackle the usual teenage struggles, and attempt to gain the respect of condescending parental figures - only this time, that figure happens to Iron Man.

Parker's attempts to impress mentor Tony Stark and take on the foes of New York City sees him face an unprecedented threat, Michael Keaton's Vulture, a man with criminal tendencies who runs a salvaging company and happens to possess a mechanical suit fused with Chitauri technology.

A new trailer for the film shows off Parker, Stark, and Vulture, while also offering a better look at Donald Glover's yet-to-be-confirmed character; the bizarre secrecy around his identity only fuelling those rumours that Glover is playing Miles Morales, who takes on the mantle of Spider-Man in the comics.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Clip - You're The Spider-Man

There's also a better look at Zendaya's Michelle, one of Parker's classmates and a close friend. The film also stars Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits UK cinemas 5 July.