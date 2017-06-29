With Marvel's tendency to cram characters into its films until the screen is bursting at the seams, there are a lot of actors with a couple of scenes on their belt being asked to join in on the media circus for the film.

One of those actors is Hannibal Buress, stand-up comedian and star of Broad City, who has a minor role in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Coach Wilson.

Obviously, Buress was somewhat expected to attend the film's LA premiere and conduct a few interviews on the red carpet. For anyone who knows of Buress' work, that's not exactly the dude's style.

Call it a genius stunt. Call it playing hooky, but Buress tweeted out a (since deleted) call for a "lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight" with a $500 reward, Entertainment Weekly reports.

He clearly found his man, as someone who was very not-Hannibal Buress turned up to the Spider-Man premiere and appeared on the YouTube livestream for the event claiming to be the comedian, seemingly fooling everyone.

I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017



Though the interview has since gone MIA, and The AV Club reports the section was quickly cut out of the red carpet stream, a clip has found its way online, with the imposter earnestly answering questions from an apparently unaware presenter.



The cover-up (of sorts) does seem to shut down the idea the studio were in on this, with the imposter discovered to be actor, director, and writer Joe Caroll, who admittedly did a pretty stand-up job of pretending he was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.



Sony and Marvel Studios have declined to comment. Spider-Man: Homecoming hits UK cinemas 5 July.