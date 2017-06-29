With Marvel's tendency to cram characters into its films until the screen is bursting at the seams, there are a lot of actors with a couple of scenes on their belt being asked to join in on the media circus for the film.
One of those actors is Hannibal Buress, stand-up comedian and star of Broad City, who has a minor role in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Coach Wilson.
Obviously, Buress was somewhat expected to attend the film's LA premiere and conduct a few interviews on the red carpet. For anyone who knows of Buress' work, that's not exactly the dude's style.
Call it a genius stunt. Call it playing hooky, but Buress tweeted out a (since deleted) call for a "lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight" with a $500 reward, Entertainment Weekly reports.
He clearly found his man, as someone who was very not-Hannibal Buress turned up to the Spider-Man premiere and appeared on the YouTube livestream for the event claiming to be the comedian, seemingly fooling everyone.
Though the interview has since gone MIA, and The AV Club reports the section was quickly cut out of the red carpet stream, a clip has found its way online, with the imposter earnestly answering questions from an apparently unaware presenter.
The cover-up (of sorts) does seem to shut down the idea the studio were in on this, with the imposter discovered to be actor, director, and writer Joe Caroll, who admittedly did a pretty stand-up job of pretending he was in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Sony and Marvel Studios have declined to comment. Spider-Man: Homecoming hits UK cinemas 5 July.
