There’s growing anticipation surrounding the eighth instalment in the Star Wars saga, particularly now we know the title The Last Jedi.

Fans, of course, are wondering exactly what those three words mean (who is the Last Jedi? Luke? Rey? Kylo Ren?) with Disney releasing a snippet of information hinting at things to come.

As noted by Heroic Hollywood, two small changes have been made to the official StawWars.com biography pages of Kylo and Rey.

Kylo’s page now mentions that his “mysterious connection” with Rey, while her page now references a “strange connection” with him.

While not massive changes, implying a connection of any kind between the two surely hints at something much bigger to come and reads into the theory they are both Skywalkers.

Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed he’s seen an early cut of the upcoming main-saga instalment, calling it a “great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga”.

Director Rian Johnson recently revealed three films that were continuously referenced while making the film: Twelve O’Clock High, Three Outlaw Samurai, and To Catch A Thief. The film reaches cinemas 15 December.