Star Wars 8 director clarifies meaning of The Last Jedi title, kind of

In lieu of a trailer to dissect, Star Wars fans have spent the last few weeks/months obsessing over the title of the new Star Wars film, The Last Jedi.

The majority of the debate has centred on whether the ‘Jedi’ in the phrase is singular or plural, and this intensified when foreign translations of it appeared to offer an answer.

Now the film’s director, Rian Johnson, has finally weighed in, responding to one of hundreds of tweets he must receive every day about the title.

“For my birthday today, all I want is for @rianjohnson to tell me what The Last Jedi means,” a fan wrote, with the Looper director replying: It means the final Jedi. Happy birthday!”

Okay, yes, he’s trolling here, but the explanation does at least put paid to the theory the title refers to the most recent member of the Jedi order.

@ndrichter It means the final Jedi. Happy birthday! — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 6, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out 15 December, and we can expect an initial teaser trailer pretty soon.