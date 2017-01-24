Now that the title for Star Wars Episode VIII has finally been revealed, fans are furiously speculating over what The Last Jedi means and why the iconic logo is in red.

Of course, we can only speculate so much on three words: we want more! So, when could the first trailer for the upcoming main-saga film reach our screens?

Despite the film being months away - The Last Jedi reaches cinemas in December - the trailer is already late. The first two-minute teaser for The Force Awakens was released over a year before the film hit cinemas: 28 November 2014 compared to the 18 December release.

The main reason for the ‘delay’ is Disney and LucasFilm wanting to give Rogue One 'room to breath'. Before The Force Awakens, the most recent Star Wars content was Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in 2005. For The Last Jedi, it’s Rogue One which is still in cinemas.

LucasFilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy has said we shouldn’t expect The Last Jedi footage ‘heading into Spring’ - so not for a little while yet.

However, after The Force Awaken’s title was revealed, three weeks later we received the first trailer. In just two weeks time, we have the SuperBowl, a prime spot for trailer debuts thanks to the events huge audience.

Sure, the SuperBowl slot would be seen by millions, but chances are Disney and LucasFilm are holding off for the Star Wars Celebration taking place in April - an event they host.

Whatever the case, we’re hugely excited to finally see the next chapter in Rey’s story. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits cinemas 15 December.