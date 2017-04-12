While the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II was supposed to debut during this weekend’s Star Wars Celebration, a 30-second clip has leaked early.

Unlike the rebooted Battlefront released in 2015, this instalment includes a single-player storyline, the main protagonist being shown in the trailer.

Other characters glanced at include Kylo Ren, Rey, Darth Maul and Yoda, expanding Battlefront to include the prequels and The Force Awakens. Watch the non-gameplay trailer below.

Notably, the final scenes of the trailer tease epic space battles, something missing from the previous game and a much-missed feature.

Star Wars Battlefront II is expected to be released sometime later this year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The trailer features a pre-order option that allows access to characters from the upcoming eighth main instalment The Last Jedi.

The company behind the Battlefront Games, EA DICE, released the astounding Battlefield 1 last year, a first-person shooter set in World War I.

Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro recently revealed he’s spoken to Disney and LucasFilm about directing a Star Wars film, having previously revealed his desire to work on a Jabba the Hutt spin-off.