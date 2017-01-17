"It's not wise to upset a Wookiee... droids don't pull people's arms out of their sockets when they lose. Wookiees are known to do that."

Some relatively threatening words uttered by Han Solo in A New Hope, but something that we've yet to see come to fruition. Until now. A deleted scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens has recently been making the rounds online, in which Unkar Plutt (Simon Pegg) confronts Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Maz Kanata's canteen for not selling him BB-8 back on Jakku.

Apparently, Plutt was able to follow the Millenium Falcon to Kanata's hideout thanks to the ship's homing beacon - the same device Han Solo and Chewbacca used to track the ship. Plutt's efforts to intimidate Rey fall short when Rey draws her pistol against him, though he quickly grabs it off her.

Enter Chewbacca, who grabs the pistol back off Plutt and returns it to Rey; with the former retaliating by poking the Wookie in his injured arm, who in turn rather ruthlessly rips his arm off and throws it across the room, interrupting an intense card game in the process.

Sure, with all the hand-slicing that goes on in the Star Wars trilogy, this isn't exactly the most gruesome thing to have occurred in the franchise; yet, perhaps it's better just to leave some things to the imagination when it comes to the rage of a provoked Wookie.

That said, Chewbacca will have plenty more opportunities for limb-snatching when Star Wars: Episode VIII hits cinemas 15 December.