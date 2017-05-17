Disney's tight grip on secrecy doesn't necessarily extend across the entire globe.

In Japan, audiences are less bothered by the potential risk of spoilers, with a film's promotional material in the country often offering a more in-depth look at the plot than in other territories.

While it won't exactly be expected the Japanese trailers for The Last Jedi will just go ahead and reveal the identity of Rey's parents, a leaflet for the film has already let slip a pretty interesting tease.

Acquired by SWNN, the leaflet's headline can roughly be translated to: "The most shocking truth in Star Wars history will soon be revealed!"

Now, Star Wars boasts one of the greatest cinematic twists of all time, so we're dealing with a pretty bold statement here: is this to do with Rey's parents? Luke's past? Snoke's identity?

Certainly, surprises aplenty are to be expected from The Last Jedi, as we hopefully start to get answers to the many questions posed during The Force Awakens, but for the film to live up to the words of this promo in particular? That's a pretty big ask.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Teaser Trailer

Here's the rest of the translated text:

"A new generation’s tale of the struggles of light and dark, virtue and evil has begun with the death of Han Solo. In a Galaxy where First Order and the Resistance are fighting against each other in a war, the heroine, Rey, had the Force awaken within her. What will happen to the galaxy when Rey and the only remaining Jedi knight, Luke Skywalker, meet?

Kylo Ren has fallen to the Dark Side of the Force and killed his father, Han Solo. As a successor of his grandfather, Darth Vader, and a high ranking enforcer in the First Order, where will his ambition lead him to?

Furthermore, Kylo Ren’s mother, the leader of the Resistance, Leia, Poe, Finn, and BB-8, will embark on a new mission! The story has finally begun and it will lead to a mysterious climax! December 15. Be ready for the shocking truth surpassing the previous stories!"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas 15 December.