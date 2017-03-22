Since the first footage of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth addition to the main Skywalker saga, was shown to Disney investors, there’s been relatively little information about the film released.

While we can likely expect numerous news stories from the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, a snippet of rumoured information has been published by Star Wars News Net.

The publication - who often report accurate rumours on the sci-fi series - claim a source has revealed three planets that will be visited throughout the sequel trilogy.

Tatooine, Endor, and Mustafar will also apparently make appearances, the three legacy planets having been prominent in past Star Wars instalments.

The first, Tatooine, was the home of Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker as children. No surprises if Luke or Anakin’s grandchild, Kylo Ren, visit the planet at some stage.

Endor - not technically a planet but a moon - was featured heavily in Return of the Jedi and was where Darth Vader was cremated. Speculators believe Ren may visit his grandfather’s burial place at some stage throughout the next two films.

Lastly, Mustafar will make another appearance, having been in both Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One. According to the report, we can expect Vader’s castle, which debuted in Rogue One, to make an appearance. Again, Ren visiting the location would not exactly be surprising.

This is, of course, all rumours at the moment, with no confirmation from Disney. Meanwhile, Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has spoken about the alternative ending the film almost had.