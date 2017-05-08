Eugene Romanovsky had too much love for his faithful old 4x4 to just stick it on a vehicle trading website with a few smartphone photos of its scratches and a starting price.

Instead, he harnessed his skills as a visual effects artist and painstakingly created a two-minute trailer for the vehicle that is straight out of the Michael Bay playbook.

"My best friend for 10 years," the Latvian calls the 1996 Suzuki Vitara, which is seen chased by raptors through Jurassic Park, speeding through the desert in Mad Max: Fury Road, traversing and even going underwater.

Dubbed "The Legend. The Beast. The Hero." the car at one point shows of its impressive mileage by straight up flying to the moon.

I sincerely hope this isn't viral marketing on Suzuki's part and have contacted them to find out, along with Romanovsky to find out how many offers he's had off the back of the video, which has racked up over 2 million views.