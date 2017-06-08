An unlikely gay icon has manifested in the form of The Babadook.

The top hat-wearing demon has found himself at the centre of an LGBTQ meme which is going viral with the arrival of June, the month of Pride.

For those who don't know, The Babadook is a character at the centre of the 2014 horror film of the same name from Australian filmmaker Jennifer Kent who comes to life in the form of a children's pop-up book.

The Babadook's status as a gay icon dates back to October 2016 following a photo which shows the horror film listed under the LGBT banner on streaming service Netflix. But with Pride, the world has responded in kind and now The Babadook memes are sweeping the web once again.

The Babadook - Trailer

Naturally, Twitter is loving every second

happy pride month from queer icon the babadook pic.twitter.com/f2JxwQbRDd — jacob (@jacobbullards) June 3, 2017

openly gay and with an affinity for hats and drama, the Babadook was the first time I saw myself represented in a film — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) April 19, 2017

This ongoing meme about the Babadook being a gay icon is hilarious and I am 100% there for it. — Scott Wampler (@ScottWamplerBMD) June 7, 2017

the babadook is the gay icon we didn't know we needed pic.twitter.com/2EqeSsZ85T — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) June 8, 2017

Writer-director Kent's next film, The Nightingale, stars Sam Claflin and The Fall star Aisling Franciosi. It'll be released later this year.