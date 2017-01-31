Earlier this month, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ben Affleck confirmed - despite rumours - he would be directing the next Batman film, much to the delight of DC fans.

“I’m going to direct the next Batman, we’re working on it now,” he told the late night host. “It’s one of those things that’s really frustrating because Live By Night took a year and a half to get ready. It’s just, nobody gave a sh*t.”

However, Affleck has now withdrawn from directing the reboot, titled The Batman, but will still star and produce the Warner Bros. film.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement, revealed by Variety. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

“Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Batman v Superman concept art (spoilers)







14 show all Batman v Superman concept art (spoilers)

























1/14 Across the Alley

2/14 In homage to Rembrandt's "The Descent From The Cross"

3/14 The End of the Fight

4/14 Doomsday - Lean & Spacey

5/14 Doomsday 3D sketch

6/14 3- Up

7/14 Doomsday

8/14 Doomsday 3d sculpt study

9/14 Doomsday gets hit by a Nuke

10/14 Superman v Doomsday

11/14 Bat Swing

12/14 Doomsday head study

13/14 Batman takes a kick

14/14 Superman v Doomsday

According to the publication’s sources, the decision was ‘solely made based on what’s best for the project,’ and had nothing to do with Live By Night flopping in cinemas.

Possible replacements Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes helmer Matt Reeves. In November last year, Affleck’s Batman film was rumoured to be ‘in serious trouble,’ something that has been denied.