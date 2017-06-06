Exclusive trailer: See 1967's The Graduate restored in pristine 4K

Mike Nichols' classic California movie The Graduate turns 50 this year, and Studiocanal has given it the 4K restoration treatment, the new version of the film playing for two weeks at BFI Southbank in London as part of its Dustin Hoffman season.

It was created from the 35mm original camera negative by the Criterion Collection with the approval of Nichols, the colour timing referencing a previous colour grading that had been supervised by Grover Crisp at Sony Pictures and the 5.1 surround-sound remix being created using the 35mm magnetic tracks and the original soundtrack recordings at Chace Audio.

Earning Nichols an Oscar for Best Director, introducing Simon & Garfunkel's music to new listeners and capturing the mood of disaffected youth in the 60s, The Graduate has had an enduring cultural impact.

With a fresh, pristine and vibrant look in 4K, the restoration will be released on special edition DVD, Blu-ray and EST with a ton of new special features on 24 July following the theatrical run.

Official synopsis:

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) has just finished college and is already lost in a sea of confusion as he wonders what to do with his life. He returns to his parents’ luxurious Beverly Hills home, where he idles away the summer floating in the pool and brooding in silence. He is rescued from the boredom when he is seduced into a clandestine affair with a middle-aged married friend of his parents, Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft). That liaison is soon complicated by Benjamin’s infatuation with her college-age daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross).