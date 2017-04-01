The chances are you've already seen the trailer for the new adaptation of Stephen King's horror tale IT a multiple number of times by now - no surprise considering it's broken one hefty viewing record following its release earlier this week.

Warner Bros has announced that the remake trailer has broken a record for the most views in 24 hours after attracting 197 million global views.

This was backed up by a staggering 1.8 million shares on Facebook - and that was just in the US.

The previous trailer to have broken the record was Fast & Furious 8 (titled The Fate of the Furious in the States) which racked up 139 million views.

Andrés Muschetti (Mama) is directing the adaptation of King's 1986 novel which stars Bill Skarsgård as the ominous killer clown Pennywise. It was Tim Curry who played the creepy character in the 1990 miniseries of the same name.

The film - which is released 8 September - also stars Stranger Things child actor Finn Wolfhard.