The saga continues.

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finally arrived, and fans have gone wild for it, arriving as the climax to a star-studded Celebration panel in Orlando which saw the likes of Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill take the stage to tease the upcoming sequel.

The follow-up chapter to 2015's The Force Awakens, the film sees the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey, John Boyega's Finn, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron; it also finally gives Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker some lines after his wordless appearance in Episode VII.

New cast members to the fold include Laura Dern, Benicio del Toro, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Carrie Fisher's General Leia will also appear, after it was confirmed the film won't be altered to tackle her passing in December of last year; it's been confirmed Leia will also feature in Episode IX, reportedly utilising scenes filmed for The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas 15 December.