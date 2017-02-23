The LEGO Batman Movie under fire for being 'pro-gay propaganda'

When The LEGO Movie hit cinemas in 2014, some people were very displeased by the ‘anti-business’ rhetoric being projected onto their kids. The film’s villain is, of course, President Business (a character who bears a striking resemblance to another current President).

Now, those same critics are calling out The LEGO Batman film for apparently being ‘pro-gay propaganda’. Those of you who have seen the film are probably thinking ‘Wait a minute, did I miss something? There are no obviously gay characters, are there?’

Well, as brought to light by The Mary Sue, there are some people out there (read: conspiracy theorists) who believe the filmmakers were attempting to subliminally brain wash us.

Founder of website Voice of the Family, John-Henry Westen, said of the film: “It was chock full of pro-gay propaganda. Think the sexual innuendo of the Flintstones minus the real humour.

“It seemed the creators were so anxious to subtly indoctrinate the little ones into the gender ideology that making it humorous came as a distant second thought.”

Western cites a review written by Michael Hamilton throughout, one that focusses on the adoption of Dick Grayson (Robin) by Batman and Bruce Wayne.

Yep, Batman and Bruce Wayne are the same person, as admitted in the review, but there’s an ongoing joke in the film about Robin not realising this and thinking he has two Dads.

The fact Robin is so OK with having two Dads adopt him, plus the hilarious relationship between the Joker and Batman has ignited fury in Hamilton.

The Lego Batman Movie Clip - I Like To Fight Around

He writes: “The writers could have clumsily stacked topics such as gender identity, gender roles, and gender neutrality all over the story board like so many LEGOs. Instead, these topics hide in plain sight, because they are the foundation.

“Few parents and fewer kids will question any of it, because there’s a way to interpret all of it as technically innocent. That’s what makes these messages subliminal (and potentially powerful). LEGO Batman makes them seem plain as vanilla and American as apple pie.”

There are, at no times in the film, romantic relations between the Joker and Batman. Nor does the ongoing “two Dads” joke ever reference a gay relationship.

“[The] subliminal nature of LEGO Batman’s questionable themes is a mixed blessing,” Hamilton continues. “They’re subtle enough most people won’t notice. But failing to notice grants them normalcy, as though you’d be crazy or cruel to suggest anything was amiss here.”

If we really are going to read into The LEGO Batman Movie, perhaps we should celebrate how Robin having two fathers is normal. Neither the character nor the majority of the audience question the idea of two men adopting a child together. (It also seems ironic that pro-family advocates are complaining about a film that focusses on the importance of family.) Meanwhile, you can read our review of the genuinely hilarious film here.