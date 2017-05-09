The Limehouse Golem trailer goes on the hunt for a sinister Victorian killer

The Victorian murder mystery is a genre awash with potential thrills and chills, and The Limehouse Golem intends to take full advantage.

Adapting Peter Ackroyd's novel Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem, director Juan Carlos Medina is bringing to screen a crime film of epic Dickensian proportions, set around a series of gruesome murders in London's Limehouse district.

In 1880, it was a place where death and sin lined every doorstep, from the misdemeanours of petty thieves to the vast criminal network operating in the area.

It's here the film sets loose its serial murder, whose calling card sees Latin inscriptions smeared across the walls in the blood of his victims, in crimes so disturbing many in the area begin to believe them the work of the golem of Jewish legend.

Inspector Kildaire (Bill Nighy), however, is on the case, in a film which brings in fictionalised versions of historical characters to aid in its mystery, including music hall star Dan Leno, novelist George Gissing, and Karl Marx.

The film also stars Me and Earl and the Dying Girl's Olivia Cooke, alongside Douglas Booth, Eddie Marsan, and Daniel Mays.

The Limehouse Golem hits UK cinemas 1 September.