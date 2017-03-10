The first trailer for a live-action version of fantasy tale The Little Mermaid is doing the rounds but rest assured, it has nothing to do with Disney.

In fact, this reimagining - based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale - is from Congolomerate Media and Kingsway Productions (definitely not Disney). There is no Sebastian. No Flounder - there's even no Ariel.

There are, however, Elle (Loreto Peralta) and Cam (William Moseley), a young girl and reporter who travel to a small town in Mississippi to find a woman believed to be the real Little Mermaid. Poppy Drayton (Downton Abbey), Gina Gershon (Empire) and Shirley MacLaine round out the cast.

Disney is currently enjoying a run of remaking its animated classics, scoring one of the biggest box office hits of last year with its live-action Oscar-winning version of The Jungle Book.

Beauty and the Beast is next up (17 March) while a casting call for a planned retelling of Aladdin is currently doing the rounds.

Abandoned Disney World water park







5 show all Abandoned Disney World water park







1/5 River Country in Bay Lake Florida opened in 1976, Disney's first waterpark Seph Lawless

2/5 This water park closed in 2001 and was left to wrack and ruin Seph Lawless

3/5 These photos were taken remotely using a camera attached to a drone Seph Lawless

4/5 In 1980, a young boy died after a rare amoeba entered his brain via his nose and attacked his nervous system Seph Lawless

5/5 The nearby Discovery Island, another former Disney attraction, is allegedly just as overrun by the surrounding swamp Seph Lawless

Its own live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is also in the works which is definitely not the one featured in the trailer above.

In the battle of the remakes, it seems Disney can probably breathe easy.

The non-Disney Little Mermaid will be released later this year.