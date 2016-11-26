The Sopranos anecdote which proves James Gandolfini was the nicest man in Hollywood

Watching The Sopranos, it's perhaps a tough task to differentiate between the character and actors, specifically James Gandolfini who memorably played the lead role of Tony Soprano across all six seasons of HBO's acclaimed series.

Well, it's long been known that Gandolfini - who sadly passed away in 2013 - was one of Hollywood's nicest guys, but a new surfacing anecdote from one of his Sopranos co-stars cements this.

Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana La Cerva - the long-suffering wife of Tony's nephew, Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) - described how when HBO's contracts meant that actors didn't get a cut of the series' DVD sales, Gandolfini stepped in.

Here's a story Drea de Matteo had about James Gandolfini. Good morning. pic.twitter.com/xn2B9jhHQa — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 25, 2016



The Sopranos is considered one of the greatest television shows of all times, enhanced by Gandolfini's all-encompassing performance as the Mafia boss for which he won three Best Actor Emmys.

The recounted anecdote is taken from a Reddit AMA with Matteo; it certainly lends credence to the touching tributes paid to the actor by co-stars, including on-screen wife Edie Falco, following his passing.

Earlier this year, actor Steven Schirippa - who played Tony's brother-in-law Bobby Bacala - shared a never-before-seen element to the series' famous dream sequence episode.