It is no secret Hollywood has long been engaged in a so-called culture war with Donald Trump. While those in the hills of Hollywood continue to use award speeches to eviscerate the president, Trump supporters continue to accuse tinsel town actors of being out of touch.

But not all Hollywood actors are happy about the general consensus against Mr Trump. Tim Allen, who is known for playing the voice of Buzz Lightyear, has compared being a conservative in Hollywood towards 1930's Germany.

The actor, a Republican, said it was difficult to go against the liberal grain in Hollywood. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sunday night, the actor was probed about his decision to attend Mr Trump’s inauguration.

The comedian, who is also known for his role as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor in massively popular US show Home Improvement, explained he attended the event, which was shunned by the overwhelming majority of Hollywood actors and musicians, because he was invited as a VIP guest by veterans.

"Yeah, I went to the inauguration,” he said defiantly.

"You’ve got to be real careful around here,” Allen added.

“You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.'”

"I'm not attacking you," Kimmel joked in response.

This is not the first time Allen has discussed Hollywood's attitude towards Mr Trump. At the end of last year, he argued it was "hypocritical" Hollywood did not like Mr Trump because he is a bully.

“What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully. But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied for doing that. And it gets a little bit hypocritical to me," he said.

He said he knew a handful of people in the entertainment industry who are conservative but refuse to tell anyone for fear of retaliation, saying if anyone in Hollywood "finds out you support Trump at all, it's like you smell bad".

“You get bullied into a position, but I don’t want to defend the guy,” Allen explained. "To me, he acts like a new talent comedian. These are guys that have great material that have very bad comedy timing. And he's got terrible timing."