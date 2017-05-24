Tom Cruise has confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening.

The long-mooted sequel to his 1986 classic looks set to begin filming in 2018 with the actor telling Australian morning show Sunrise: “It is definitely happening.”

“It’s true. It’s true,” he continued during his promotional trail for upcoming action fantasy film, The Mummy. “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know. It’s happening. It is definitely happening ... you’re the first people that I’ve said this to.”

Rumours have been swirling for some time now, heightened by a photo that Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer posted with Cruise captioned “Just got back gom a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend... and discuss a little Top Gun 2.”

The film, directed by Tony Scott, co-starred Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards. Cruise is set to reprise his role of Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the original's young Naval aviator who is given the chance to train at Navy's Fighter Weapons School.

Top Gun was a box office smash upon its release, grossing $357 million (£275m). It went on to warn a cult status and Oscar win for Berlin song 'Take My Breath Away.'

The Mummy is the first of Universal's 'Dark Universe' film franchise which will see Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe and Javier Bardem play legendary characters the Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Frankenstein's Monster across future films.