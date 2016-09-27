You may have thought the days of teen monster flicks had come and gone, traded in for dystopian futures and Katniss Everdeen, but 'over' is never a word in Hollywood's vocabulary.

Speaking to Screen Daily, Lionsgate co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger revealed the studio were potentially looking to continue the Twilight saga in the future; unsurprising considering its five films have already grossed more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office, starting with 2008's Twilight.

"It’s a possibility," he says. "Not a certainty but it’s a possibility. It’s about Stephenie [novelist Stephenie Meyer]. If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we’re here for her."

Lionsgate's major challenge, of course, will be coaxing stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart back into the fray; both have been pretty vocal about wanting to leave the franchise behind, if that's not already evidenced in their work.

Pattinson has since collaborated with the esteemed likes of David Cronenberg and Werner Herzog, with James Gray's The Lost City of Z in the works. Meanwhile, Stewart's roles in Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, and Woody Allen's Café Society have seen her lavished in critical praise, alongside becoming the first American actress to win France's coveted César Award.

Still, both owe their current positions to their Twilight fame, as Wachsberger admitted, "Twilight was a game changer for everyone involved."



"Robert Pattinson only came in three weeks before shoot," he additionally revealed. "An assistant, who has subsequently become a very successful executive, said, 'There’s this guy called Rob Pattinson from the fourth Harry Potter…' I said, 'Well, let’s fly him in from London'. He did his screentest and he got the job. I’m not going to tell you how little the salary was on the first one but of course lawyers were there to renegotiate deals following its success."

You can guarantee those lawyers will be asking for an even heftier fee if Lionsgate ever attempts to get Pattinson on board Twilight once more.