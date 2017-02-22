The Lord of the Rings will no doubt go down in history as one of the greatest cinematic trilogies ever created.

However, before filming started, many actors didn’t quite realise how phenomenal the project would turn out, the likes of Nicolas Cage declining main roles.

Another actor who regrets turning down Peter Jackson is Uma Thurman, best known for her various roles in Quentin Tarantino’s films.

Speaking on Stephen Colbert’s late night show, the Kill Bill actor revealed she regrets turning down the role of Éowyn, which eventually went to Miranda Otto.

“It was a very long time ago, and I do consider it one of the worst decisions ever made. But I just had my first child and, I don’t know, I was a little housebound.”

After Colbert pointed out how filming took over three years, Thurman added: “I think I was a little bit, it was a little unknown for me, but it’s really definitely a regret.” Watch the conversation below.

Meanwhile, for those of Lord of the Rings fanatics out there, there’s now a 30-disc version of the series available with a load of extras.