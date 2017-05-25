The mind behind The Fifth Element and Lucy, Luc Besson, has returned with a wild new fantasy.

Valerian, full title Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, adapts the famed French sci-fi comics series Valérian and Laureline, written by Pierre Christin and illustrated by Jean-Claude Mézières.

Set in the 28th century, it sees Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne play Valerian and Laureline, two special operatives charged with keeping order in space's human territories, dispatched on a mission to the multi-cultural metropolis Alpha.

It's there that a dark force threatens to destroy the peaceful existence of Alpha, known as the City of a Thousand Planets, where species from across the universe converge to share knowledge, intelligence, and culture.

The film also stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Herbie Hancock, Kris Wu, Sam Spruell, Mathieu Kassovitz, and John Goodman.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets hits UK cinemas 4 August.