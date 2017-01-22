Yesterday's historic Women's March was a day to salute real-life heroes for the cause: Angela Davis, Janet Mock, Gloria Steinem, John Lewis, Tammy Duckworth, and countless others.

Yet, film's power to inspire, rally, and comfort those who search for larger-than-life heroes to also lift them up and carry them forward found just the right figurehead in Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher's defiant rebel royalty turned general from the Star Wars franchise.

Star Wars' political echoes have come increasingly to the forefront in recent months; following the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, whose message "rebellions are built on hope" has also cropped up in connection to the inauguration, as well as the passing of Carrie Fisher late last year - a woman known for her incredible contributions to feminism in her own right.

Fisher's Leia cropped up in marches all across the globe, with a common poster design - originally by artist Hayley Gilmore - portraying the character alongside the slogan, "A Woman's Place is in the Resistance". Others dressed as Leia, or created their own signs in tribute to Fisher's legacy.

Mark Hamill tweeted his own thanks to those who honoured the character: "I know where she stood. You know where she stood. Such an honor to see her standing with you today."

The Women's March saw protests of millions of people in more than 60 countries across the world raising their voices against Donald Trump's inauguration; with half a million gathering in Washington DC, and an estimated 100,000 people marching through London.