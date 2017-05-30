Lebanon's ministry of economy is seeking to ban Warner Bros.' new Wonder Woman film as its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is Israeli.

The country is officially at war with Israel and has a law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from travelling or having contact with Israeli citizens.

Local newspaper The Daily Star (via Arab News) says the ministry is looking to "take the necessary measures" to prevent the film from being screened in the country.

However, the ban has not yet been enforced, and a representative of one Lebanese cinema chain stated that a premiere as been planned. Furthermore, the Associated Press has reported posters and digital billboards for the film have been spotted in Beirut.

A security official told AP that a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee would be required for the ban to be enacted. It would be the first of Gadot's films to be banned, as Fast and the Furious and Batman vs Superman were show in Lebanon, despite the latter seeing protest from campaigners.

The group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon has praised the ministry's call, having launched a campaign to boycott the film to due to the fact Gadot served in the Israeli army and expressed support for Israeli forces as the country led a military offensive against Gaza.

"I am sending my love and prayers to [...] all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children...We shall overcome!!! Shabbat Shalom!" Gadot wrote in 2014.

Wonder Woman opens in UK cinemas 1 June.