Warner Bros. has decided to cancel the London premiere of Wonder Woman in light of the devastating terror attack at an Ariana Grande in Manchester on Monday night.

The film's London launch was scheduled for 31 May, with press interviews set to precede it (The Independent was due to talk to stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright).

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK,” the studio said in a statement. “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”

The LA premiere on Thursday night will go ahead as planned, the London cancellation coming a day after Prime Minister Theresa May increased the UK terrorism threat level from 'severe' to 'critical', empowering the army to assist police on the streets.

The premiere is the latest of several events to be cancelled or postponed following the explosion, with Blondie and Take That calling off shows in Liverpool and London.

Wonder Woman is set to open in UK cinemas on 1 June.

