Free State Of Jones (15)

★★☆☆☆

Gary Ross, 140 mins, starring: Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keri Russell, Mahershala Ali,

Free State Of Jones is an American Civil War-era saga that would surely have worked better as a box set TV drama than as a feature film. There is just too much information to pack in - and the scenes set in the 1950s make no sense at all.

The film tells the story of real-life character Newton Knight (played by Matthew McConaughey), a medical orderly who deserted the Confederates and then led a makeshift army of fellow deserters and escaped slaves against his former colleagues.

Writer-director Gary Ross can’t quite make up his mind what Knight represents. At times, Knight seems a Christ-like figure, a visionary leader who took as his key principle the idea that “no man ought to stay poor so another man can get rich.” He is fiercely anti-racist. As played by McConaughey, he has a hint of Robin Hood about him, hiding out in the Mississippi swamps with his merry men and stealing from rich southerners.

At times, especially when he is still serving with the Confederate army as it allows its soldiers to be slaughtered, he is cynical. He is also very vicious indeed, dispensing Old Testament-style revenge justice. In one chilling scene, we see him throttling a wounded Southern commander with his belt in a church. This commander ordered his followers hanged and Knight is determined to repay him in kind.

McConaughey brings a familiar gimlet-eyed intensity to his role as the lank-haired, bearded Knight. It is, though, a one-dimensional performance. We’re given little sense of Knight’s inner life or of what drives him beyond his fury at the way poor farmers and slaves are exploited by the rich folk. This exploitation continues even after the civil war, as the southern legal system tries to maintain the status quo.

Nor does the film deal in satisfactory fashion with his relationships with his wife Serena (Keri Russell) and with the slave woman Rachel (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with whom he has a child.

The film is very handsomely shot by Benoît Delhomme and makes excellent use of archive photographs. Its battle scenes are staged with considerable élan, most notably an ambush at a funeral in which gun-toting widows play a prominent part and an explosive street skirmish. This, though, is a story pulling in far too many different directions.

It’s an action western, a political drama, a historical piece spanning many years and a closely focused character study. In telling Knight’s story, Ross would have been better advised not to have bitten off quite so much in one mouthful.

Under The Shadow (15)

★★★★☆

Babak Anvari, 84 mins, starring: Narges Rashidi, Avin Manshadi, Bobby Naderi, Ray Haratian

Under The Shadow is Britain’s foreign language Oscar contender this year. Not that it feels remotely British. UK-based but Iranian-born Babak Anvari’s very cleverly crafted Farsi language horror film is set in Iran in the 80s at the height of the Iran/Iraq war. There is terror that Tehran is about to be bombed.

Shideh (Narges Rashidi) is left alone in the city with her young daughter, Dorsa (Avin Manshadi) after her doctor husband (Bobby Naderi) is called up to join the Iranian army. In spite of his pleas, she refuses to leave town. When Dorsa loses her doll, an evil spirit (a Djinn) begins to torment the family.

What’s refreshing about the film is that it comes at the genre from a new angle. This is as much a study of a desperate and traumatised woman as it is a conventional horror pic. Shideh has been forbidden to continue her own medical studies because of her activities during the revolution. She has not only the terror of the Iraqi bombing to contend with but her extreme frustrations at the cul de sac in which she finds herself.

Her one relief is exercising to her Jane Fonda videos (which she plays on a VCR she’s not supposed to own) - and the demon won’t even let her do that in peace. Anvari does a fine job in combining the familiar horror movie tropes (mangled dollies, cracks in the wall, strange noises, nightmarish visions) with Polanski-esque psychological thriller elements.

Swiss Army Man (15)

★★☆☆☆

Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan, 97 mins, starring: Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead,

Two fine actors giving full-blooded performances can’t prevent Swiss Army Man from seeming pretentious and self-indulgent. The film begins like a student riff on a Samuel Beckett play. Hank (Paul Dano) is on a desert island, about to hang himself, when he spots the body of Manny (Daniel Radcliffe) washed up on the shore.

Manny’s not quite dead. As he farts and belches, Hank is able to use him as a human jet ski to take him to the mainland. Here, the two oddballs hang out, role playing, looking at a copy of Sports Illustrated and discussing life and love. They have a cell phone which has no signal and 10% charge.

This is essentially a two-hander although a marauding bear puts in an appearance at the camp fire and we do eventually encounter Sarah (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), the woman Manny has come to idealise.

With lines like “if my best friend keeps his farts from me, what else is he hiding from me,” it is little wonder that the film is such a miasmatic affair.