The Beguiled review - Cannes 2017: Sofia Coppola's worst work

The Beguiled

★★☆☆☆

Dir: Sofia Coppola, 94 min, starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Colin Farrell

The Beguiled is an adaptation of a Southern gothic novel written by Thomas P Cullinan in 1966. Set during the American Civil War in Virginia, a 1971 adaptation of the book saw Clint Eastwood play injured Union soldier John McBurney, who is found near death and taken into sanctuary at an all-girls school.

It’s said that Cannes invited the 1971 Don Siegel directed movie into competition, but the producers declined the offer. In France, The Beguiled is considered one of Eastwood’s finest works. Watching the new version and getting increasingly frustrated by its ineptitude, I wondered if this Sofia Coppola adaptation had been put into competition to right this perceived wrong.

It is Coppola’s worst work. I’m a big fan of her previous films, The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation and Somewhere. In these earlier films, she downplays dramatic situations and explores feelings of alienation and ennui. They are movies that explore the female psyche, often ignored by the male-dominated film industry.

The Beguiled - Trailer 2

Given the paucity of interesting and layered female characters in the Cannes competition this year, I was looking forward to Coppola turning the Siegel-Eastwood collaboration on its head and telling this Civil War story from the female perspective.

After all, this film has seven female protagonists, including Nicole Kidman playing the matron of an all-girls boarding school, Miss Martha, as well as Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, who previously did some of their best work with Coppola.

But this film is empty and vacuous with nothing new to say. For the first time, I found myself on the side of many of the detractors of Coppola’s oeuvre.

The movie starts off with intrigue. A Union soldier is found in woodland surrounding an all-girls school. Looking dishevelled and near death, he is the archetypal tall dark stranger. He’s a forbidden fruit, mysterious yet vulnerable. The girls persuade Miss Martha to hide and protect him from the confederate soldiers. As such he’s perfect fodder for a movie about female fantasy.

Colin Farrell steps into Eastwood’s shoes playing Corporal McBurney. Having sung his praises for his great performance in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, here I found him ham-fisted. The laziness of his performance is reflected in his facial hair. At one stage, he asks for a razor, but it doesn’t explain the lack of continuity in length from one point to the next.

And I may have reached peak Kidman too. The second film in competition in which she stars with Farrell and again she seems to have left her A-game in The Killing of a Sacred Deer. As Miss Martha, she seems strangely emotionless, even when it becomes apparent that the stay of McBurney is creating tension, romantic rivalries and problems between the girls, most notably Edwina (Dunst) and Alicia (Fanning).

The films to know about at Cannes 2016







14 show all The films to know about at Cannes 2016

























1/14 Julieta Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Starring: Adriana Ugarte, Emma Suárez

What's it about? The Spanish filmmaker's 20th film is based on three short stories from Alice Munro's 2004 book, Runaway which tracks a woman's search for her missing daughter.

2/14 American Honey Director: Andrea Arnold

Starring: Sasha Lane, Kate Mara, Shia LaBeouf

What's it about? In British filmmaker Andrea Arnold's ( Red Road ) American road movie - her first film set and filmed outside the UK - a teenage girl who gets caught up in a whirlwind of hard partying as she crosses the Midwest with a band of misfits.

3/14 Personal Shopper Director: Olivier Assayas

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Nora von Waldstätten

What's it about? Stewart reteams with French filmmaker Assayas following Clouds of Sils Maria for this ghost story set in the fashion underworld of Paris.

4/14 It's Only the End of the World Director: Xavier Dolan

Starring: Léa Seydoux, Marion Cotillard, Vincent Cassel

What's it about? Xavier Dolan ( Mommy ) returns with this film based on the play Juste la fin du monde which tells the story of a terminally ill writer who returns home after 12 years to announce his impending death.

5/14 Paterson Director: Jim Jarmusch,

Starring: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani

What's it about? An original film from Amazon Studios that follows Paterson, a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey who lives an inhibited life compared to that of his wife, Laura.

6/14 I, Daniel Blake Director: Ken Loach

Starring: Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Micky McGregor

What's it about? Written by Paul Laverty (the man behind Loach's Palme d'Or winner The Wind That Shakes the Barley , the film follows the titular protagonist, a joiner who seeks financial felp from the state following an illness.

7/14 Loving Director: Jeff Nichols

Starring: Joel Edgerton, Michael Shannon, Marton Csokas

What's it about? Jeff Nichols' Midnight Special follow-up tracks an interracial couple based in Virginia sentenced to prison in 1958 for getting married.

8/14 The Handmaid Director: Park Chan-wook

Starring: Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Kim Tae-ri

What's it about? The Oldboy director's latest South Korean film follows an heiress who falls in love with a petty thief.

9/14 The Neon Demon Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Starring: Elle Fanning, Jena Malone, Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks

What's it about? Winding Refn's third consecutive film to compete for the Palme d'Or, this horror thriller follows an aspiring model who moves to Los Angeles where 'her vitality and youth are devoured by a group of beauty-obsessed women who will take any means to get what she has.'

10/14 Café Society Director: Woody Allen

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively

What's it about? Woody Allen's latest will open the Festival. It is a New York romantic comedy set in the 1930s with a cast including Steve Carell, Parker Posey, Corey Stoll and Judy Davis.

11/14 The BFG Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Mark Rylance, Rebecca Hall, Bill Hader

What's it about? Based on the Roald Dahl classic, the story follows a young girl named Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) who befriends a friendly giant.

12/14 Money Monster Director: Jodie Foster

Starring: George Clooney, Jack O'Connell, Julia Roberts

What's it about? A money-oriented live TV show is interrupted when the presenter is taken hostage by a blue-collar worker compelled to turn to violence following his recent financial losses.

13/14 The Nice Guys Director: Shane Black

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe

Reason to see: Shane Black ( Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang ) and his razor sharp wit return in a comedy set in 70s LA.

14/14 Captain Fantastic Director: Matt Ross

Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, Kathryn Hahn

What's it about? In the forests of the Pacific Northwest, a father who devoted his life to raising his six kids with an irreverent education is forced to leave his paradise and enter the 'real' world.

Coppola seems to have no interest in exploring the emotional consequences of the rivalries. And she has left her playlist at home: whereas all of her previous movies have had a memorable soundtrack, The Beguiled does not even have that saving grace.

Where she does succeed is that she manages to sexualise McBurney rather than objectify him. It’s the one aspect where there actually seems to be some sort of female gaze.

It’s also atmospheric in the rare scenes that it’s outside the confines of the boarding school, cinematographer Philippe Le Lourd using mist and sunlight to create a gothic horror feel. His efforts achieve a sense that this supposedly fantasy scenario is actually a nightmare, but nothing else in Coppola’s movie is nearly as good.